Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Misses Wednesday's practice
Prosise (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Prosise returned from an ankle injury for Sunday's 24-7 win over the Giants, but he left after playing just one snap when he realized he still wasn't healthy enough to contribute. His absence from Wednesday's practice suggests his availability will be similarly shaky ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. J.D. McKissic replaced Prosise on passing downs the past three games.
