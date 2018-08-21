Prosise should be assured of a roster spot after J.D. McKissic suffered a Jones fracture in his foot, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Prosise already seemed to have the edge over McKissic for a pass-catching role out of the backfield. This injury leaves no doubt about the winner of the competition, as McKissic is expected to be out for 4-to-6 weeks. The Seahawks may want to bring in some insurance, considering the oft-injured Prosise has missed 21 games in two NFL seasons. He did look sharp in Saturday's preseason loss to the Chargers, taking three carries for 12 yards and catching all six of his targets for 35 yards.