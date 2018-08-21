Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Moves closer to roster spot
Prosise should be assured of a roster spot after J.D. McKissic suffered a Jones fracture in his foot, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Prosise already seemed to have the edge over McKissic for a pass-catching role out of the backfield. This injury leaves no doubt about the winner of the competition, as McKissic is expected to be out for 4-to-6 weeks. The Seahawks may want to bring in some insurance, considering the oft-injured Prosise has missed 21 games in two NFL seasons. He did look sharp in Saturday's preseason loss to the Chargers, taking three carries for 12 yards and catching all six of his targets for 35 yards.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...