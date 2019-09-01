Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: No. 3 running back with upside
Prosise made Seattle's 53-man roster, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Due to injuries, Prosise has played in just 16 games since the Seahawks took him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's healthy now and had an impressive preseason, beating out J.D. McKissic for the role as Seattle's No. 3 back. Prosise is an intriguing dual-threat back when he's healthy, but he'll have a tough battle to rise up the depth chart with Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny in front of him. However, the Seahawks were comfortable rolling three running backs last year with Mike Davis, and Carson's health is worth keeping an eye on while Penny is far from a sure thing, so Prosise has potential to make a fantasy impact at some point in 2019.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Reviewing ADP from five major sites
Have upcoming drafts on multiple sites? Ben Gretch looks at which players have higher and lower...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Running back
Running backs to target with No. 1 back upside? Here are seven candidates who could deliver...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...