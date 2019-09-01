Prosise made Seattle's 53-man roster, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Due to injuries, Prosise has played in just 16 games since the Seahawks took him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's healthy now and had an impressive preseason, beating out J.D. McKissic for the role as Seattle's No. 3 back. Prosise is an intriguing dual-threat back when he's healthy, but he'll have a tough battle to rise up the depth chart with Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny in front of him. However, the Seahawks were comfortable rolling three running backs last year with Mike Davis, and Carson's health is worth keeping an eye on while Penny is far from a sure thing, so Prosise has potential to make a fantasy impact at some point in 2019.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week