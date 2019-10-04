Play

Prosise didn't log any offensive snaps in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams.

With Rashaad Penny returning from a hamstring injury, Prosise's role in the offense disappeared in this divisional matchup. Penny and Chris Carson combined for 33 carries, with the latter garnering 27 himself. As long as both players stay healthy, Prosise's fantasy value appears negligible.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories