Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: No offensive snaps in win
Prosise didn't log any offensive snaps in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams.
With Rashaad Penny returning from a hamstring injury, Prosise's role in the offense disappeared in this divisional matchup. Penny and Chris Carson combined for 33 carries, with the latter garnering 27 himself. As long as both players stay healthy, Prosise's fantasy value appears negligible.
