Prosise logged zero offensive snaps in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions.

The Seahawks have shown a commitment to run the football, but in Prosise's return from two straight healthy scratches, he wasn't part of those plans. Chris Carson and Mike Davis have dominated the snaps lately, and even rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny was dropped from the offensive rotation in Week 8 as well.

