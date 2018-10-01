Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: No touches Sunday
Prosise (abdomen) had no touches in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.
Prosise was surprisingly active after receiving a doubtful designation for the game, but the Seahawks left the backfield duties in Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny's hands. In fact, Prosise has zero carries and just three catches for 22 yards through three contests this year.
