Prosise (ankle) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Texans, Stacy Rost of 710 AM ESPN Seattle reports. "I don't think C.J.'s going to make it," said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. "He's going to try, but I don't think he's going to make it."

Prosise aggravated his injury after playing just one snap in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Giants. He was already trending toward an absence before Carroll's comments Friday morning, having missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. J.D. McKissic figures to get most of the snaps in obvious passing situations for a fourth straight game.