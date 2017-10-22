Prosise (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is expected to be inactive or play only limited snaps in the Week 7 matchup, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prosise has been sidelined for the Seahawks' last two games with the ankle issue, but after Seattle was on bye the past week, the expectation was that the running back would be ready to go come Sunday. Things seemed to be headed in that direction after Prosise practiced fully Thursday and Friday, but the Seahawks apparently aren't completely satisfied with where he's at from a health and conditioning standpoint. Once he's back to full strength, Prosise will slot in as the Seahawks' top pass-catching option out of the backfield, and could even vie for more duties as a ballcarrier if neither Eddie Lacy nor Thomas Rawls impresses in that capacity. For at least another game though, it appears J.D. McKissic will stick around as the team's primary receiving back.