Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Nursing core muscle issue
Prosise (groin) is dealing with a core muscle injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
It remains to be seen whether Prosise's core muscle issue is related to to the groin injury that held him out of last Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys. The potential is still there for Prosise to be utilized in Seattle's passing game, but the oft injured 24-year-old will need to get healthy first. Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny will split carries regardless of Prosise's health, but could lose third down snaps if the scatback is able to suit up Week 4.
More News
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive due to groin injury•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Could see usage in passing game•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Makes no impact Sunday•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: May play role Week 1•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Moves closer to roster spot•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Logs nine touches in preseason debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country