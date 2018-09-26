Prosise (groin) is dealing with a core muscle injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

It remains to be seen whether Prosise's core muscle issue is related to to the groin injury that held him out of last Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys. The potential is still there for Prosise to be utilized in Seattle's passing game, but the oft injured 24-year-old will need to get healthy first. Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny will split carries regardless of Prosise's health, but could lose third down snaps if the scatback is able to suit up Week 4.

