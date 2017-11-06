Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: On course for return Thursday
According to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site, head coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday that Prosise (ankle) is "ready to play. He'll play" Thursday at Arizona.
The Seahawks have a short turnaround between games as they attempt to bounce back from Sunday's home loss to the Redskins. In advance of that game, Carroll relayed Prosise was "really close" to making his second appearance since Week 3, which was intimated by the running back's full practice Friday. Ultimately, Prosise didn't suit up, but he appears as if he'll be available for Thursday's game. His presence will be welcome due to Eddie Lacy's strained groin and no other Seattle running back performing well otherwise.
