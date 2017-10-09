Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: On track to return for Week 7
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday during his radio appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle that he expects Prosise (ankle) to play in Week 7 against the Giants. "C.J's gonna come back next week, which it'll be fun to have him back in action," Carroll said.
After Prosise was held out of the Seahawks' Week 4 win over the Colts, Carroll was similarly optimistic that the running back would suit up for Sunday's eventual victory over the Rams, but that never came to fruition. In fact, Prosise ended up sitting out in all three of the Seahawks' practices during the past week, so he'll need to get in some reps on the field within the next two weeks -- Seattle is on bye in Week 6 -- to add further credence to Carroll's belief that he'll be in the backfield mix for the matchup with the Giants. While Prosise has been out the past two games, J.D. McKissic has stepped in as the team's primary pass catcher out of the backfield, logging four receptions for 63 yards a touchdown through the air while adding six carries for 38 yards and another touchdown on the ground.
