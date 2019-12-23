Prosise (arm) will be out for the rest of the season after getting injured in Seattle's Week 16 loss to the Cardinals, according to coach Pete Carroll, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Prosise and Chris Carson (hip) -- who also suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday's game -- join Rashaad Penny (knee) on the list of Seahawks running backs to be lost for the season in recent weeks. Travis Homer emerges as the team's lone healthy running back in the wake of the carnage. Expect the team to bring in some competition for Homer heading into the Week 17 finale against San Francisco, as Homer had never logged a touch at the NFL level prior to the past two games.