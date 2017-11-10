Prosise will not return to Thursday's game against the Cardinals after suffering an ankle injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Prosise went down in the third quarter of Thursday's contest. He had compiled three yards on three carries in just his second time in the lineup since Week 3. Thomas Rawls figures to continue doing the heavy lifting in the Seahawks' backfield going forward. The severity of the injury is not known at this time.