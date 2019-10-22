Prosise rushed once for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens.

Prosise barely got on the field with just six offense snaps, which was still more than Rashaad Penny (two), who came back from a hamstring injury. This doesn't mean Prosise is ahead of Penny in the pecking order, however, as Penny will likely get back into the rotation to some degree once he's fully healthy. Prosise's fantasy value was already negligible, and it won't get better when that happens.

