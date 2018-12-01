Prosise (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Prosise was already ruled out for a third consecutive week due to what head coach Pete Carroll described as "an abdomen/groin/hip-flexor thingy", which is confusing as it is concerning. The 2016 third-round pick was thought to be a candidate for a third-down role entering the 2018 season, but a litany of injuries and poor timing never allowed for that possibility to occur. With a smorgasbord of nondescript running backs already on the roster, there's a possibility Prosise may have played his last game with the Seahawks, but with one year remaining on his rookie deal, it's more likely the team simply waits until closer to training camp to make any sort of roster decision on the 24-year-old.

