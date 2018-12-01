Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Placed on IR
Prosise (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Prosise was already ruled out for a third consecutive week due to what head coach Pete Carroll described as "an abdomen/groin/hip-flexor thingy", which is confusing as it is concerning. The 2016 third-round pick was thought to be a candidate for a third-down role entering the 2018 season, but a litany of injuries and poor timing never allowed for that possibility to occur. With a smorgasbord of nondescript running backs already on the roster, there's a possibility Prosise may have played his last game with the Seahawks, but with one year remaining on his rookie deal, it's more likely the team simply waits until closer to training camp to make any sort of roster decision on the 24-year-old.
More News
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Could be headed for IR•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Ruled out Week 13•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Tending to abdominal injury•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive once again•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Roster spot may be threatened•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Returns to inactive status•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Ware set to step in with Hunt's release
Star running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday evening.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....