Prosise (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll labeling the running back a game-time decision, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Prosise's nagging ankle sprain has limited him to one brief appearance over the Seahawks' last four games, but there seems to be growing optimism that the second-year back will be able to play this week. Carroll noted that Prosise looked good while practicing at full speed Friday, which came on the heels of Prosise practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. If Prosise looks similarly sharp in pregame warmups Sunday, he could displace J.D. McKissic as Carroll's preferred pass-catching back.