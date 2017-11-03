Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Practices at full speed Friday
Prosise (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll labeling the running back a game-time decision, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Prosise's nagging ankle sprain has limited him to one brief appearance over the Seahawks' last four games, but there seems to be growing optimism that the second-year back will be able to play this week. Carroll noted that Prosise looked good while practicing at full speed Friday, which came on the heels of Prosise practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. If Prosise looks similarly sharp in pregame warmups Sunday, he could displace J.D. McKissic as Carroll's preferred pass-catching back.
More News
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...