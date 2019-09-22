Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Primary backup Week 3
Prosise is set to serve as starting running back Chris Carson's primary backup in Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Saints with backfield mate Rashaad Penny (hamstring) declared inactive.
Prosise is still likeliest to make his biggest contributions via his considerable pass-catching skills, but he could also be in line for a handful of carries as a complement to Carson. The 2016 third-round pick has rushed just twice for seven yards and caught three passes for 13 yards while slotting in behind Carson and Penny over the first two weeks.
