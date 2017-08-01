Prosise returned to practice Tuesday after missing the past two days due to illness, Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com reports.

The Seahawks were among the last NFL teams to kick off training camp, but Prosise couldn't make it to their facility until the third session. Considering the health concern is behind him, he's the favorite to handle third-down work this season, with additional duties possible in certain situations. During his injury-plagued rookie season, Prosise was a dual threat, turning 30 carries into 172 yards and one touchdown and hauling in 17 of 19 passes for 208 yards.