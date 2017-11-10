Prosise is active for Thursday's game at Arizona.

As expected, Prosise will return to the lineup for just the second time since Week 3. The state of the Seahawks' backfield is in some flux due to the absence of Eddie Lacy (groin), While Thomas Rawls is expected to lead the way, there should be room for Prosise to contribute to what has so far been the 19th-ranked offense on the ground this season.