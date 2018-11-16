Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Returns to inactive status
Prosise (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Thursday against the Packers.
With Chris Carson ready to retake the starting running back role, Prosise will revert to a healthy scratch for the fifth time in nine games this season. As long as the trio of Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny stay healthy, Prosise is destined to be in street clothes on gameday.
