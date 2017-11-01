Prosise (ankle) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Prosise at least took a small step forward after sitting out practice entirely all last week. The Seahawks would presumably like to see him log a full practice before activating him for Sunday's game against the Redskins. Should Prosise miss another game, J.D. McKissic would continue filling in on passing downs.

