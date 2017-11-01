Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Returns to limited practice
Prosise (ankle) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Prosise at least took a small step forward after sitting out practice entirely all last week. The Seahawks would presumably like to see him log a full practice before activating him for Sunday's game against the Redskins. Should Prosise miss another game, J.D. McKissic would continue filling in on passing downs.
More News
-
Instant Reaction: Gordon reinstated
Josh Gordon was reinstated from his suspension Wednesday. Should Fantasy owners be rushing...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...