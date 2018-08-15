Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Returns to practice
Prosise (hip) returned to practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The oft-injured tailback was held out of the Seahawks' preseason opener and then missed the first few practices of the week. Prosise is theoretically back on the field in time to prepare for Saturday's exhibition against the Chargers, but his history of slow healing might cause the Seahawks to take a cautious approach. With Rashaad Penny (finger) out for 3-to-4 weeks, Prosise could get some extra reps this preseason whenever he's ready to play. The third-year pro is hoping to beat out J.D. McKissic for a role on passing downs.
