Prosise could be at risk of losing his spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster after coach Pete Carroll named fellow running back J.D. McKissic (foot) a candidate to return from injured reserve ahead of the Week 12 matchup with the Panthers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Even with McKissic sidelined since the preseason, Prosise has struggled to the see the field behind Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny. Prosise has appeared in just five of the Seahawks' 10 games, logging 30 offensive snaps and four touches in total. Much like McKissic, Prosise offers his most value as a pass-catching option out of the backfield, so it wouldn't be optimal for the Seahawks to keep two players on the roster with overlapping skill sets. With that in mind, there's a good chance Prosise could find himself as the odd man out if the Seahawks are comfortable with where McKissic is at on the health front.