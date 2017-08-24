Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Ruled out for Friday
Prosise (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Prosise was hopeful to be ready for Friday's tilt, but the Seahawks will play it safe and keep him sidelined until at least the preseason finale next Thursday at Oakland. Fellow running back Thomas Rawls (ankle) will also be sidelined Friday, so expect Eddie Lacy and Alex Collins to see increased roles out of the backfield in the first half.
More News
-
Follow our 12-team PPR mock draft LIVE
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team PPR mock draft, and you can follow all the...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...