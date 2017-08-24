Prosise (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Prosise was hopeful to be ready for Friday's tilt, but the Seahawks will play it safe and keep him sidelined until at least the preseason finale next Thursday at Oakland. Fellow running back Thomas Rawls (ankle) will also be sidelined Friday, so expect Eddie Lacy and Alex Collins to see increased roles out of the backfield in the first half.