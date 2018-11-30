Prosise (abdomen) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Prosise was added to Thursday's injury report with an abdomen issue, and will sit out Sunday's tilt against the 49ers. Even when the 2016 third-round pick gets healthy, he'll be a candidate to remain inactive behind Chris Carson, Mike Davis, Rashaad Penny and J.D. McKissic.