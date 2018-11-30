Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Ruled out Week 13
Prosise (abdomen) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Prosise was added to Thursday's injury report with an abdomen issue, and will sit out Sunday's tilt against the 49ers. Even when the 2016 third-round pick gets healthy, he'll be a candidate to remain inactive behind Chris Carson, Mike Davis, Rashaad Penny and J.D. McKissic.
More News
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Tending to abdominal injury•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive once again•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Roster spot may be threatened•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Returns to inactive status•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Negative yardage Sunday•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13