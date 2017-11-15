Prosise (ankle) figures to be out for about six weeks but could return for the end of the season, according to head coach Pete Carroll, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Prosise was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after spraining his ankle last week against the Cardinals. Carroll said it could come down to a race between Prosise and Chris Carson (ankle) to receive one of the Seahawks' "designated for return" tags. Both backs have landed on injured reserve and are believed to be able to return in late December. The Seahawks signed Mike Davis back from the practice squad to take Prosise's spot on the active roster.