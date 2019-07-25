Prosise was held out of Thursday's practice while sick with the flu, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Prosise injured his hamstring in minicamp but appears to have recovered from that issue. It's expected that he'll be back from his bought with the flu in a couple days and return to a full go at practice.

