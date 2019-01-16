Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Slated for healthy offseason
Head coach Pete Carroll expects Prosise to be fully healthy by the start of Seattle's offseason training program April 15, Bob Condotta reports. "C.J. really needed the surgery that he had," Carroll explained. "It was a little more extended than we thought, but he'll be back from that. That's about an eight-week recovery or something like that so he'll be fine."
Prosise has appeared in just 16 of a possible 48 regular-season games since the Seahawks burned a third-round draft selection in 2016 to take the former Notre Dame running back. While the Seahawks haven't completely given up on him, it's possible Prosise could face an uphill battle for a roster spot in 2019 given his lack of reliability. A former wide receiver, the hope is that Prosise can be effectively utilized as a receiving option out of the backfield who could complement a lead runner like Chris Carson or Rashaad Penny.
