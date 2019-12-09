Prosise is expected to work as the No. 2 running back with Rashaad Penny suffering an ACL sprain, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Penny left Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams on the first drive, and while his official timeline for return isn't clear, it's likely he misses at least a few weeks. Prosise was active for the first time since Week 7 and played 11 offensive snaps in Penny's stead, gaining two yards on his lone carry. Chris Carson will be the undisputed bell cow moving forward, but coach Pete Carroll expects to include Prosise in the game plan while rookie Travis Homer should get some tread as well. Prosise -- a third-round pick in 2016 -- has rushed 14 times for 43 yards and a touchdown this season, and he's turned nine receptions into 66 yards.