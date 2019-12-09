Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Slated for No. 2 role
Prosise is expected to work as the No. 2 running back with Rashaad Penny suffering an ACL sprain, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Penny left Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams on the first drive, and while his official timeline for return isn't clear, it's likely he misses at least a few weeks. Prosise was active for the first time since Week 7 and played 11 offensive snaps in Penny's stead, gaining two yards on his lone carry. Chris Carson will be the undisputed bell cow moving forward, but coach Pete Carroll expects to include Prosise in the game plan while rookie Travis Homer should get some tread as well. Prosise -- a third-round pick in 2016 -- has rushed 14 times for 43 yards and a touchdown this season, and he's turned nine receptions into 66 yards.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...