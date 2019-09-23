Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Snags five passes
Prosise rushed four times for five yards and caught all five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Saints.
Prosise was slated for more opportunities since Rashaad Penny (hamstring) was inactive, and a first-half fumble by Chris Carson boosted him even further. Although Prosise was ineffective on the ground, he made an impact as a pass-catcher. Penny's expected to return to practice this week, however, and Carson's fumble woes won't kick him completely out of the pecking order. Prosise's best shot at fantasy value is still having injuries in front of him.
