Seahawks general manager John Schneider recently suggested Prosise (ankle) is still a part of the team's plans, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports. "Look, we need C.J. (Prosise) to be a reliable dude," Schneider said. "He's an extremely talented guy."

A 2016 third-round pick, Prosise has played 11 of a possible 32 games after spending the second half of last season on injured reserve. He did display promise as a rookie when he gained 380 yards on 47 touches (17 catches), including 153 scrimmage yards in a November road win over the Patriots. If nothing else, the Seahawks hope Prosise can stay healthy enough to take advantage of his receiving skills on passing downs, with anything else simply viewed as a bonus. Listed at 225 pounds, he has the requisite size for a three-down role if he can ever stay healthy for more than a few weeks. Schneider didn't provide an update on the ankle injury, but there's a good chance Prosise is approaching full strength, considering there was some thought he might return from IR in December. Of course, he does have a history of taking longer than expected to recover from injuries. The Seattle backfield could be an open competition once again.