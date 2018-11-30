Prosise (abdomen) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

All was well with Prosise on Wednesday, so his addition to the injury report one day later doesn't bode well for his Week 13 availability. Also hurting his cause on that front was the activation of J.D. McKissic from injured reserve Wednesday. Even if Prosise gets a clean bill of health, he's a candidate to be a regular inactive for the remainder of the season, barring injuries to other members of the backfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories