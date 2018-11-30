Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Tending to abdominal injury
Prosise (abdomen) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
All was well with Prosise on Wednesday, so his addition to the injury report one day later doesn't bode well for his Week 13 availability. Also hurting his cause on that front was the activation of J.D. McKissic from injured reserve Wednesday. Even if Prosise gets a clean bill of health, he's a candidate to be a regular inactive for the remainder of the season, barring injuries to other members of the backfield.
More News
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive once again•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Roster spot may be threatened•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Returns to inactive status•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Negative yardage Sunday•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive for Sunday's game•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: No offensive snaps Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13