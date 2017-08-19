Prosise missed Friday's win versus the Vikings due to groin tightness, Aron Yohannes of the Seahawks' official site reports. "It's disappointing because we were really excited about him playing tonight," head coach Pete Carroll said. "He's not hurt seriously, but it's just going to take a little bit."

After suffering the injury during pregame warmups, Prosise joined Thomas Rawls (ankle) on the pine, allowing Eddie Lacy a chance to roll with the first-team offense. The DNPs were more helpful for the prospects of the remaining running backs on the roster, though. Chris Carson racked up six carries for 27 yards and one catch for 17 yards, while Alex Collins ripped off 58 yards on 10 rushes and four receptions for 35 yards. If Prosise takes well to the time off the field, he could be back in the fold for Friday's preseason contest against the Chiefs.