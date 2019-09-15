Prosise rushed twice for seven yards and caught all three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.

Prosise registered all five of his touches on the final drive of the second half after failing to get a touch in Week 1. The oft-injured running back is still a clear No. 3 in this offense behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, but fantasy owners should keep an eye on him in case either of those two get injured.