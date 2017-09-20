Play

Prosise, who had three catches on six targets for 22 yards, played only 17 snaps, didn't get a carry and dropped two passes, including a likely touchdown pass, Sunday against the 49ers.

A banner day for Prosise it was not, but the offense has struggled to get Prosise involved too. He's an afterthought for early-down work and has mostly been involved in the two-minute offense.

