Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Tough day vs. 49ers
Prosise, who had three catches on six targets for 22 yards, played only 17 snaps, didn't get a carry and dropped two passes, including a likely touchdown pass, Sunday against the 49ers.
A banner day for Prosise it was not, but the offense has struggled to get Prosise involved too. He's an afterthought for early-down work and has mostly been involved in the two-minute offense.
