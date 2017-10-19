Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Trending toward return
Prosise (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports. "So that's a really good sign," head coach Pete Carroll said of a return for Prosise. "It gives us a chance to possibly have him available."
On the heels of a Week 6 bye, Prosise was considered a limited practice participant Wednesday due to what Carroll termed "a little setback," but his ankle didn't conspire to cap his reps during Thursday's session. Because Prosise hasn't seen any game action since Week 3, he may be handed a questionable tag Friday, with his return subject to a warmup before Sunday's road game against the Giants. The backfield has three healthy bodies at the moment -- Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy and J.D. McKissic -- so the team has the ability to be cautious with Prosise's return.
More News
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...