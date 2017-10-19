Prosise (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports. "So that's a really good sign," head coach Pete Carroll said of a return for Prosise. "It gives us a chance to possibly have him available."

On the heels of a Week 6 bye, Prosise was considered a limited practice participant Wednesday due to what Carroll termed "a little setback," but his ankle didn't conspire to cap his reps during Thursday's session. Because Prosise hasn't seen any game action since Week 3, he may be handed a questionable tag Friday, with his return subject to a warmup before Sunday's road game against the Giants. The backfield has three healthy bodies at the moment -- Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy and J.D. McKissic -- so the team has the ability to be cautious with Prosise's return.