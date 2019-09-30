Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Vultures late TD
Prosise rushed three times for four yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals.
The Seahawks committed to getting Chris Carson's confidence back in this game after he fumbled four times over the first three contests. As a result, Prosise wasn't targeted and was only afforded three carries. He made use of the limited role, however, scoring on a nine-yard run just four plays after a Carson touchdown was called back due to Will Dissly's holding penalty. With Carson back to his normal self -- 145 scrimmage yards on 26 touches -- and Rashaad Penny (hamstring) likely to be in action Thursday versus the Rams, Prosise will return to his change-of-pace role.
