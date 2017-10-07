Prosise (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Prosise was listed as doubtful so this isn't exactly surprising, but he will nonetheless miss his second consecutive game. The Seahawks started the week optimistic about his chances for Week 5, so the oft-injured running back's status is difficult to read beyond this week. Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls should see the bulk of early-down work Sunday, while J.D. McKissic will likely take over in passing situations.