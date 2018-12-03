Coach Pete Carroll said Prosise is slated for abdominal surgery, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Prosise initially dealt with a core muscle injury in September and has been a near-regular on Seahawks inactive lists as a healthy scratch for most of the season. Last week, he landed on the injury report with what was called an abdominal issue but later clarified to be "an abdomen/groin/hip-flexor thing" by Carroll, per Condotta. With surgery on tap, Prosise will soon focus his efforts on getting healthy. He has one year remaining on his rookie contract, so despite frequent bouts with injury in three seasons as a pro, Prosise is a candidate to stick around in 2019 in a backfield that has been dominated by Chris Carson (finger), Mike Davis and rookie Rashaad Penny during the current campaign.

