Prosise (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Monday's game against the 49ers.

It will be the third consecutive game that Prosise is a healthy scratch, proving his lack of role in the pecking order at running back. The Seahawks will continue to roll with rookie Travis Homer as the team's third back behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny. Prosise's contract expires in March, in what looks like his last season with Seattle.

