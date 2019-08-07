Prosise won't suit up for Thursday's preseason game versus the Broncos due to a hip sprain, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Prosise previously dealt with a hamstring injury and an illness this offseason, and will now work to get healthy from a hip sprain. Recurring injuries have become a feature of Prosise's career, as he's never suited up for more than six games in a season since being selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.