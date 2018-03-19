Seahawks' C.J. Smith: Shipped to Seattle for conditional 2020 pick
Smith was traded to the Seahawks on Monday.
The Browns opted to ship Smith to the pacific northwest for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in return. Smith, 24, has appeared in just 13 combined games for the Eagles and Browns since entering the league back in 2016.
