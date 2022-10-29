Seattle elevated Johnson from its practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Johnson signed a practice-squad deal with Seattle after being waived ahead of the 53-man roster deadline and will suit up for his first game in Week 8. The elevation makes sense seeing as Penny Hart (hamstring) is unlikely to play and DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring) are questionable, but until the aforementioned trio's availability becomes official, it's unclear how big of a role Johnson will have against New York.