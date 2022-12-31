Johnson was elevated from the Seahawks' practice squad to their active roster Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Johnson was previously elevated ahead of Week 8's win over the Giants, but he saw only one offensive snap in that contest. His elevation comes on the same day Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) was placed on IR, so it's likely Johnson will be active next week as well. That said, Tyler Lockett (hand) has indicated that he expects to play against the Jets on Sunday, which would decrease the likelihood of Johnson seeing significant snaps on offense.