Johnson caught his lone target for 21 yards in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers. He also returned one kick for 24 yards and one punt for eight yards.

Johnson played 19 offensive snaps, which ranked third among Seahawks receivers behind Dareke Young (43) and Bo Melton (30). There are plenty of question marks in Seattle's receiver room. However, it's encouraging that Johnson is getting chances as a returner.