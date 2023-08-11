Johnson (head/neck) was transferred from Lumen Field to a Seattle area hospital during Thursday's preseason game against the Vikings, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
It's unclear when Johnson sustained the injury, but he spent some time in the sideline tent before being removed from the field on a stretcher while his head and neck were immobilized. The Seahawks announced that Johnson is in stable condition, so the team appears to be taking the utmost caution with the third-year wide receiver.
