The Seahawks elevated Johnson from the practice squad for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Johnson will be elevated from the practice for the third time this season and the second game in a row. The 24-year-old wideout did not haul in either of his two targets while playing 25 offensive snaps against the Jets in Week 17, though it's possible he could once again see some significant playing time with Tyler Lockett nursing a shin injury heading into the regular-season finale. Should Lockett be ruled inactive 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 pm E.T. kickoff, then Johnson should compete with Laquon Treadwell, Dareke Young and Penny Hart for targets behind No. 1 wideout DK Metcalf.