Johnson reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Johnson was elevated from the practice squad for the second week in a row ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale win against the Rams. The 5-foot-10 receiver wound up playing the most significant role of his young career, as his 29 offensive snaps ranked third on the team behind DK Metcalf (58) and Tyler Lockett (55) but ahead of Dareke Young (17) and Laquon Treadwell (five). Johnson also finished with Seattle's fourth-most receiving yards (21) while hauling both of his targets Week 18, so he may have earned himself an active roster spot heading into Saturday's wild-card tilt against the 49ers.