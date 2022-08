Johnson caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. He also returned two kicks for 47 yards.

Despite a prolific college career at South Dakota State, Johnson spent his entire rookie season on the Seahawks' practice squad. He now has three catches for 37 yards through two preseason games. It's a good sign that he's getting an opportunity on special teams, but he's on the bubble with cutdown day approaching.