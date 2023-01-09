Johnson caught both of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win versus the Rams.

This was Johnson's third game of the season, and he managed to work as the No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, logging a 41 percent snap share and hauling in his first passes of the year. It's unclear if he'll be used the same way during the playoffs, but Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) will miss at least two more games. Thus, the No. 3 role remains up for grabs heading into Saturday's matchup versus the 49ers.